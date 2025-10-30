Frank Edoho, Morayo Afolabi-Brown to host Masters of Industry Awards 2025 in Lagos

By Ephraim Oseji

Iconic broadcasters Frank Edoho and Morayo Afolabi-Brown have been confirmed as the official hosts of the Masters of Industry (MOI) Awards 2025, the first global African awards banquet in Nigeria, convened by Business Elites Africa. The black-tie business gala holds on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Returning to its African roots after two acclaimed editions in Jacksonville, Florida, where it celebrated Africans and African-Americans shaping the Black community in the United States, the MOI Awards is a premier platform for celebrating excellence, honouring visionaries, and building bridges between native African and Black diaspora entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers.

“I’m excited to host this elite event, and I look forward to giving guests an exhilarating experience,” said Frank Edoho. “It’s the biggest stage in business, so I encourage CEOs and founders to be in the room.”

The 2025 edition, which is themed ‘Trailblazers of a Rising Continent”, features 18 competitive award categories and one special honorary category. It spots standout performance across finance, energy, FMCG, technology, entertainment, and governance. Confirmed honorary awardees include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State), Governor Uba Sani (Kaduna State), and Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State).

Adding to the event’s global appeal, keynote speaker Wyman Winbush, former IBM programme manager, U.S. Navy veteran, and global mentor known as “The Wisdom Broker”—will bring insights on execution, innovation, and transformational influence.

“We created this platform to celebrate brilliance, not for fame, but to reward impact,” said Ethelbert Nwanegbo, MOI Awards founder. “If you build, invest, or lead in Africa, November 29 is your night.”

The Night Will Feature, High-power networking session , Award presentations, Exquisite entertainment, Red-carpet reception & VIP lounge, Opening cocktail & strategic introductions among senior executives, Keynote addresses and high-level media coverage with exclusive interviews

The MOI award is an unusual gathering of talents, capitalists and policymakers. It’s a fertile ground for strategic networking, transnational dialogue, and business collaboration at the highest levels.