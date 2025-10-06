Francis’s cancer awareness initiative in Oyo yields saves lives through early detection

By Elizabeth Osayande

When Ann Francis first launched her community-based cancer awareness campaign in Oyo State in 2018, she knew the journey would be long and difficult. Two years later, her initiative has become a model for cancer prevention and early detection in Nigeria—one that has not only raised awareness but has also saved lives.

As a cancer research scientist and health advocate, Francis combined scientific expertise with grassroots mobilization, ensuring that cancer prevention and education reached households that had historically been left behind. Working closely with the Oyo State Ministry of Health, she leveraged the ministry’s platform to anchor her campaign in government policy frameworks, expand reach across local government areas, and integrate community efforts into official public health systems.

Today, the impact of her work is visible in the numbers and in the voices of those who benefitted. According to Oyo State Ministry of Health data, cancer screenings in Primary Health Centers and partner facilities increased by 47% between 2018 and 2019, with breast and cervical cancer checks accounting for the largest share.

Prostate cancer screenings among men also doubled within the same period. These outcomes directly reflect the foundation laid by Francis’s awareness drive, which challenged long-standing stigma and misconceptions around cancer.

“We saw women who had never considered a breast exam lining up during free screening days. We saw men bringing their wives and daughters. People began to talk about cancer openly—in churches, in mosques, in schools. That’s when I knew change had started,” Francis recalled in an interview.

Her initiative did not stop at awareness. Francis established referral pathways connecting patients from community screenings to diagnostic centers and hospitals. Several patients who were diagnosed early were able to begin treatment, avoiding late-stage complications.

She personally mentored volunteers and health workers to support families through counseling, education, and follow-up, ensuring that detection was not an end but the beginning of guided care.

One Oyo State resident, a 42-year-old woman diagnosed with early-stage cervical cancer in 2019, described Francis’s program as “the reason I am alive today.” Through the initiative’s partnerships, she accessed timely treatment at a regional hospital. Stories like hers illustrate how prevention campaigns can translate into tangible, life-saving results.

Reflecting on the Journey

Looking back, Francis described 2018 as “the year the seed was planted.” She noted that while the awareness campaigns began with modest outreach, they quickly grew into a movement that drew in local leaders, schools, and women’s cooperatives. By 2020, the program had reached over 10,000 residents directly, according to project records, with ripple effects across Oyo State communities.

“What started as a small effort in Oyo has shown us the power of knowledge. Early detection is changing lives, and every person who now understands the importance of screening is part of this journey. My vision has always been not just to raise awareness but to guide patients from detection to treatment, ensuring they are not left alone,” Francis said.

As Nigeria continues its fight against rising cancer rates, Francis’s pioneering work stands as proof that with commitment, innovation, and compassion, meaningful change is possible.