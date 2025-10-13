Francis Agemo unveils “OMẸMITỌNLẸẸ” at Alexis Galleries

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Renowned Badagry-based artist, Francis Agemo, is set to open his major solo exhibition titled “OMẸMITỌNLẸẸ: An Artist’s Reflection on the Cycle of Life and Legacy” at Alexis Galleries on October 18, running through October 30.

This powerful collection of wood panel artworks and sculptures invites audiences to reflect on ancestry, community, and the enduring marks left by those who came before us.

“This will be my major solo here in Lagos. I’m happy to show my works because I’m a painter from beginning,” Agemo shared enthusiastically. “Around 2017 Madam Patty, founder of Alexis Galleries, said: ‘You can actually do wood, like how you have been painting. You can merge painting with wood.’ So, she added me to the artists then in residency that are doing wood panels. And so since then I’ve been working with them. They showed me some steps. I’m happy to show my solo woodworks and sculptures for the very first time here at Alexis Galleries.”

The exhibition’s title, “OMẸMITỌNLẸẸ,” expresses the concept of descendants and ancestors, underscoring the deep connections that build and bind community. Agemo explained, “The exhibition is talking about ancestors and descendants; how they guide, build or bind the community together. How people are relating with the gods and the ancestors around them.”

Growing up with grandparents steeped in traditional worship, Agemo said, “Since then, I’ve been used to objects of worship like totem sounds, statues, and things like that. So, most times those objects reflect in my works.”

Spanning about 25 pieces, including large sculptures, totems, wood panels, and some paintings, the exhibition was months in the making. “Since February precisely, I’ve been working towards this show,” Agemo revealed. At the heart of the collection is the sculptural work “Mi Nape To Olọn”, a meditation on the fleeting nature of life and the ties that shape our legacies. “This piece, like others in the exhibition, is a personal homage to departed loved ones and a quiet pondering on the continuity of connection.”

When asked how he believes ancestors influence life today, Agemo gave a spiritual perspective: “I believe there is life after death. It all depends on how we perceive it, on how you are connected with the spirits of your ancestors. My grandparents led me to know that we always have things that we call upon, and have conversation with, and at the same time, they answer to our prayers.”

Having exhibited abroad, Agemo noted a key difference in art patronage: “Abroad, they patronise living artists. In Nigeria, people most time focus on legendary and non-living artists, artists whose names are inside the textbooks, and whatever. That’s what people want to see here. But that’s not growth. There’s need for other people to come out.”

He also shared his frequent travels to Morocco and France, saying, “Twice or once in a year, I must go to Morocco or France.”

Agemo hopes that visitors leave his exhibition inspired to value life’s purpose and connections: “For this show, I actually want people to come and experience love, a continuity of life and a legacy. You know, it’s certain that one day we will leave this world. So, for that moment when we are alive, we have to make a statement, so that when we leave, people will always remember us. That’s what this show is talking about.”

The exhibition, curated by Uche Obasi of Alexis Galleries, promises an intimate journey through Egun cosmology and Badagry heritage, featuring artworks that are deeply symbolic with motifs of totems, masks, and ancestral figures carved and painted on reclaimed wood sourced from Ogun State’s forests.

Alexis Galleries invites art lovers and the community to experience this poignant exploration of life, memory, and legacy by one of Nigeria’s significant interdisciplinary artists.

The opening is scheduled for October 18 through October 30 at Alexis Galleries, Lagos. Attendance is highly encouraged for those seeking a profound artistic meditation on life and ancestry.