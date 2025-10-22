France’s Sarkozy serving jail term with two bodyguards for protection – Minister

France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy (L), with his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, leaves his residence to present himself to La Sante Prison for incarceration on a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of criminal conspiracy over a plan for late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to fund his 2007 electoral campaign, in Paris, on October 21, 2025. Nicolas Sarkozy, who has faced a flurry of legal woes since losing re-election in 2012, is to be jailed on October 21, 2025, over a scheme to acquire Libyan funding for his successful 2007 presidential run, becoming the first former head of a European Union country to serve time behind bars. The former French right-wing leader has appealed the verdict and denounced an “injustice”. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

France’s interior minister on Wednesday confirmed two security officers would be ensuring Nicolas Sarkozy’s protection while he serves jail time in a criminal conspiracy case involving Libya.

The former head of state would usually benefit from “a protection arrangement given his status and the threats against him”, an arrangement that “has indeed been maintained in detention”, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told local media, confirming what sources had earlier told AFP.

Two security officers are stationed in a neighbouring cell in La Sante prison in Paris, where Sarkozy was incarcerated on Tuesday, the sources said.

The right-wing leader from 2007 to 2012 was found guilty last month of seeking to acquire funding for the campaign that saw him elected from Moamer Kadhafi’s Libya.

He was handed a five-year prison term for criminal conspiracy.

Sarkozy’s legal team has requested his release pending his appeal trial, but says he is expected to remain in jail for at least “three weeks to a month”.

A prison warden representative on Wednesday called the bodyguards’ presence an insult to his profession.

“They’re basically telling us we don’t know how to do our jobs,” Wilfried Fonck, the head of the UFAP UNSa Justice union, told RTL radio.

“Today we have two civilians inside a prison who shouldn’t be there,” and who don’t know how the system works, he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in 25 years on the job.”

Sarkozy was expected to be held in a nine square metre (95 square foot) cell in the prison’s solitary confinement wing to avoid contact with other prisoners, prison staff told AFP.

In solitary confinement, prisoners are allowed out of their cells for one walk a day, alone, in a small yard. Sarkozy will also be allowed visits three times a week.

Sarkozy is the first former head of a European Union state to be jailed, and the first French leader to be incarcerated since Philippe Petain, the Nazi collaborationist head of state who was jailed after World War II.

He has faced a flurry of legal woes since losing his re-election bid in 2012, having already been convicted in two other cases.