France FM says Hamas must accept ‘surrender’ under Trump Gaza plan

France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot

France’s top diplomat said Thursday that Hamas had lost its fight in Gaza and must accept “surrender” under a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

“Hamas bears a very heavy responsibility for the catastrophe experienced by the Palestinians. It has lost. It must accept its own surrender,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told AFP in Saudi Arabia, pointing to a recent UN resolution calling for Hamas to be excluded from the leadership of a future Palestinian state.