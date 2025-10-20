Foundation urges girls to build confidence, embrace creativity

Adenike Isi Adeeko, a Trustee of Tina Ogbebor Eye and Health Foundation has urged young girls to build self-confidence, embrace creativity, and prioritise their mental well-being as they pursue their dreams.

The call was made during a panel discussion to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, held on 10 October 2025 at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja.

Representing Mrs Adenike Isi Adeeko, a trustee of the Foundation, were Cynthia Osingor, Margaret Odey, and Ruth Ifiezibe Obele.

They participated in a vibrant conversation on the theme, “The Girl Child and Her Art: The Role of Mental Health in Career Growth.”

The panel underscored the importance of confidence and self-belief in achieving success, noting that a strong sense of self-worth contributes significantly to both mental health and career advancement.

Young girls were encouraged to embrace their individuality, seek therapy when necessary, and understand that vulnerability is not weakness but strength.

Mrs Adeeko’s vision, shared through her representatives, expanded the concept of art beyond painting and drawing to include dance, music, and other creative forms. She urged girls to explore their artistic talents while balancing their educational and professional ambitions.

Parents, she added, have a vital role to play by encouraging their daughters’ creative pursuits and maintaining open communication that nurtures trust and confidence.

The event, jointly organised by the Thought Pyramid Art Centre and the Foundation for Art and Creative Talents (FACT), created a safe space for girls to learn, express themselves, and grow through art and dialogue.