Foundation trains men on promoting justice for women in North Central Nigeria

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Kozaki Transformation and Development Foundation (KTDF) has urged men to champion justice for women as a means to promote peace and gender balance across North Central Nigeria.

Rev. Fr. Bar. Isaiah Ter, Executive Director of the foundation, made this known yesterday at a five-day training workshop held in Gboko, Benue State. The workshop was funded by the Ford Foundation in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD).

The Executive Director explained that the initiative aims to expand male allyship by transforming men from silent bystanders into active partners in dismantling patriarchal systems that perpetuate gender inequality.

He emphasized that “women’s empowerment is not a threat to men, but a catalyst for a just and humane society.” KTDF urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to promote and protect women’s rights for the overall development of society.

In his keynote address, Mr. Ukon David highlighted that understanding gender and male feminism is central to achieving equity and equality.

Mr. Akirghir Caleb, Communication Officer of the Foundation, delivered a paper on “The Philosophy and Politics of Feminism”, linking the origins of feminist thought to its relevance in Nigerian society.

Mr. Akpen Manfred, the Programme Manager, spoke on “Gender-Based Violence and Male Allyship”, addressing common myths, legal frameworks, and practical strategies for intervention.

Mr. Simon Agbende facilitated a session on “The Science and Art of Training”, emphasizing skills development, adult learning principles, and grassroots advocacy strategies.

Participants pledged to serve as ambassadors of the Male Feminists Network, using their knowledge and skills to foster societal development.