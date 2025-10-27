Foundation takes cancer awareness to Oyo, Ekiti

As part of global activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the AmBeautified Life Cancer Foundation has taken its life-saving message to communities and campuses across Oyo and Ekiti States, reaching over 1,000 people through its annual Campus Pink Outreach.

The 2025 edition, organized in partnership with Engraced Life Foundation and supported by the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), featured free breast, cervical, and prostate screenings, health talks, survivor stories, and community engagement activities.

According to Mrs. Olufunke Ogunmodede, Founder of the Foundation and author of ‘Surviving the Scary C’, the campaign’s mission is to promote early detection and provide emotional support to those affected by cancer.

“Awareness is not just about pink ribbons; it’s about saving lives,” Ogunmodede said. “We wanted young people to understand that breast cancer is not an old woman’s disease. The earlier you know your body, the faster you can act.”

Now in its third consecutive year, the Campus Pink Outreach has covered at least 11 locations across both states between 2023 and 2025. Ogunmodede noted that initial outreach efforts were met with skepticism, but participation has grown steadily as communities embrace preventive health.

“In the beginning, people were shy and withdrawn, especially in rural areas,” she explained. “But today, those same communities now call ahead to ask when we’re coming back. That means the message is working.”

“Every smile and every sigh of relief reminds us that awareness works. Early detection remains the difference between fear and freedom. We will keep going from campuses to communities until every man and woman in Africa understands the power of early detection — because no one should walk the cancer journey alone.”

One of the participants, Mr. Bukola Daniel, a man in his fifties who attended the free screening in Ibadan, shared his experience:

“This is my first time getting screened. It was okay, and I’m glad to know my status. I’ll recommend it to all men — the earlier, the better, so that treatment can start on time if needed.”

At the University of Ibadan, hundreds of students and staff participated in screenings and educational sessions. A lively myth-busting segment led by Tamunotonye Pamela Daniel (advocate) and Adetutu Adenike Koleosho (survivor) of Engraced Life Foundation, alongside Dr. Inioluwa Joshua of Better Life Project, tackled misconceptions about cancer, body image, and heredity — empowering young people with accurate health information.

In Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, the Foundation held awareness walks through markets and church gatherings, engaging men, women, and youth groups. Over 200 residents benefited from free screenings and counseling sessions by volunteer medical professionals.

Overall, the 2025 Pink Campaign recorded 520 screenings, 50 volunteers, and over 1,000 people reached, including students, residents, and health workers. Partner organizations such as Engraced Life Foundation, Mami App, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Toke Cosmetics, Project Better Life, and the University of Ibadan contributed to the program’s success.

Head of the medical team in Ekiti State, Dr. Ajekiigbe Solomon Olusola, emphasized the importance of early detection:

“We take this program seriously because the prevalence of breast cancer is increasing in the country, and many cases presented in hospitals are already at advanced stages. That’s why we go into communities to promote early detection.”

“Through physical examinations and screenings, we identify individuals with breast pain or lumps and refer them for further investigation. Early detection helps reduce mortality, and that’s our ultimate goal.”

Looking ahead, the AmBeautified Life Cancer Foundation plans to expand its Campus Pink Outreach to more campuses and rural communities in 2026, reaching new audiences with preventive health education and survivor support.