Foundation organises sport competition in honour of Magdalene’s family 

The Gabriel Magdalene Okwechime (GMO) Foundation, during the week, took another bold step in grassroots sports development with the successful hosting of a football and netball competition for public primary and secondary schools in Ezi community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The tournament, held in memory of late Mr. Gabriel and Mrs. Magdalene Okwechime, rekindled interest in school sports while spotlighting netball—an often-neglected game in Nigeria—through the foundation’s investment in equipment, training, and school support.

The initiative, according to the Foundation’s Director, Dr. Jidefor Okwechime, reflects the vision of the founder, Sir Peter Ofune Okwechime, to “inspire generosity to meet real local needs.

He disclosed that since 2021, the foundation has supported schools in Ezi with over 127 jerseys, footballs, first aid boxes, stopwatches, whistles, and trophies, stressing that sports remain central to discipline, teamwork, and youth development.

“The event also drew inspiration from the exploits of Jada Okwechime, a great-granddaughter of the late Gabriel Okwechime, who has made her mark with the junior team of the Red Back Rebels in Canberra, Australia.

“Another descendant, Arinze Okwechime, was credited with pushing for the competitions as a way of discovering talent and strengthening unity in the community.

“The GMO Foundation is determined to make this an annual fixture to sustain the culture of sports in our schools,” Dr. Okwechime assured.

Chairman of the Ezi Education Board and Project Implementation Committee, Austin Ikenye, hailed the Foundation for targeting grassroots schools, noting that such platforms help steer young people away from vices while nurturing their gifts.

In her remark,headmistress of Paul Emechete Primary School, Mrs. Ukwadia Veronica, added that the programme “will inspire children to balance academics with extracurricular excellence”

In the football category, Ezi Uzor Primary School defeated Paul Emechete Primary School 2–0, while Ezi Secondary School seniors edged out the juniors 2–1 in a penalty shootout.

Paul Emechete Primary School, however, had the last laugh in netball, defeating Ezi Uzor Primary School.