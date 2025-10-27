Foundation, NYSC move to ameliorate plight of youth-led agribusinesses

…hold Agric Youth Summit Nov 6

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS food production and job creation take centre stage, Leventis Foundation Nigeria and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Tuesday, disclosed moves to ameliorate plight of youth-led agribusinesses.

This was made known at a press briefing ahead of the 2025 Agricultural Youth Summit, jointly organized by the Leventis Foundation Nigeria and NYSC, with support from relevant partners, holding on Thursday November 6, 2025, in Abuja.

Speaking in the essence of the Summit, the Executive Director , Leventis Foundation Nigeria, Dr Hope Usieta, explained that, “This year’s summit, themed ‘Building Youth and Agripreneurs’ Resilience for Agribusiness through Targeted Upskilling and Innovative Agri-Finance’, is a deliberate theme given the challenges faced by numerous Agripreneurs particularly youth-led agribusinesses in establishing thriving agribusinesses and the need to proffer solutions.

“The summit and its theme underscore our collective resolve to strengthen youth participation, innovation, and resilience in the country’s agricultural sector.

“This year’s Summit, scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, will convene young agripreneurs, policymakers, development partners and financiers, and agricultural experts from across the country.

“As many of us know, the global agricultural system is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by social and economic pressures and climate change.

“In this context, Nigeria’s young people represent both the greatest opportunity and the most important resource for building a sustainable agricultural future.”

Meanwhile, Usieta said Leventis Foundation Nigeria had been remained steadfast and committed to its mission in terns of training empowerment, and mentorship of “young Nigerians to become agripreneurs who can create jobs, boost productivity, and contribute to national food security.”

According to him, the Agricultural Youth Summit builds on that commitment by providing a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and enterprise development.

“Through this summit, we aim to equip participants with practical skills, business insights, and access to innovative agri-finance tools that can help them start or scale their agribusinesses.

Meanwhile, he said in partnership with the NYSC, the Foundation will award up to “₦2 million in grants to outstanding young agribusiness owners who present viable ideas and pitches during the summit. This initiative is not merely symbolic, but it is a deliberate investment in youth-led agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He also added that the Summit will feature expert-led workshops, panel sessions, key stakeholder presentations, an exhibition of agribusinesses designed to be hands-on and solution-oriented.

“Writing a business plan, pitching, and business registration. The key stakeholder presentations and remarks will center around on topics around Accessible Agri-finance for Agri SMEs.

“In addition, we will host a panel session on ‘Mainstreaming Agricultural Insurance in Agribusiness’.

“This is an area we consider vital for ensuring that young entrepreneurs can mitigate risks and build resilience in the face of market and climate-related shocks”, he said.

He also explained that the training will equip young agribusiness owners on processing agricultural produces into finished in order for them to make more profits.

“Our shared vision is simple: to make agribusiness a viable, innovative, and rewarding career path for Nigeria’s young people.

“Through strategic partnerships and consistent investment in youth capacity, we can transform the sector into a major driver of national prosperity.

“As we look to the future, our message to young Nigerians is simple but profound. Agribusiness holds promise. With the right training, technology, and mindset, agriculture can be your gateway to prosperity and impact.

He also assured that, “The Leventis Foundation Nigeria will continue to stand with you, invest in you, and champion your ideas as we build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural sector.

“As we prepare for the 2025 Agricultural Youth Summit, we urge the media to join us in amplifying this message, that agriculture is a pathway to wealth creation, national growth, and global relevance”, he added.

Meanwhile, in a remark, the Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, NYSC, Kehinde Aremu, underscored the collaboration with Leventis Foundation to galvanize youth in agribusiness as they remain the foot soldiers of Nigeria’s food production and agribusiness.

Aremu said the Corps has been seriously involved in developing entrepreneurial skills of youth over the years, therefore the Summit serves as a platform to boost youth-led agribusinesses.

“For us in NYSC, we believe that the empowerment of young people for achieving the food security is so much more important, and that is why we are very grateful for the partnership.

“We have so many success stories as an organization of four members that got introduced, or young people that got introduced to our youth service for the first time in their encounter with NYSC”, he added.