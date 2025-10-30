Foundation marks Commissioner’s birthday with outreach in Ogume

By Ephraim Oseji

The Michael Anoka Foundation (MAF) successfully concluded a four-day free medical and palliative outreach in Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, which began Thursday, October 23rd, to Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

The extensive program was held to commemorate the birthday of Engr. Michael Ifeanyichukwu Anoka, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Delta State

The comprehensive health screening and humanitarian initiative provided critical services to thousands of residents, which include free medical consultation, general health screening, and major surgical services.

Beyond healthcare, the Foundation founder the Commissioner also distributed essential food and cash palliatives to vulnerable community members and extended their humanitarian efforts with a visit to an orphanage home in Kwale.

The event was widely applauded for its scope and positive impact on public health awareness.

The free medical services empowered community members by enabling them to ascertain their health status, offering them the necessary resources to take control of their general well-being.

Chief Emenimadu Ashadi Blessing, Media Consultant and CEO of TARE B Media, expressed immense gratitude on behalf of the community members.

“It all ended in praise. The entire community expresses sincere appreciation to the staff and management of the Michael Anoka Foundation,” said Chief Blessing.

“This free medical care has been hugely successful, helping our community members know their health status.

We truly appreciate the Foundation for giving back to the community and remain strongly behind Engr. Anoka for his continuous encouragement and empowerment programs.”

The Michael Anoka Foundation reaffirms its commitment to improving quality of life through strategic health interventions and empowerment initiatives across Delta State, ensuring that giving back to the community remains central to its mission.