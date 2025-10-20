Foundation launches tech-driven health innovations for maternal, girl-child care in Nigeria

Motherhood NG Initiative (MNI), a nonprofit committed to improving maternal, child, and adolescent health, today reaffirms its leadership in combining technology and community care with two groundbreaking innovations:

Repurposing Google Calendar as an Immunization Reminder System (since February 2025)

Since February this year, MNI has piloted a simple yet powerful approach — teaching mothers and community birth attendants to use Google Calendar as a free, life-saving reminder system for their children’s immunization schedule.

This approach helps reduce missed vaccinations and strengthens health outcomes in underserved communities.

Ms. Flow – AI-Powered WhatsApp Menstrual Education Platform

Addressing the critical menstrual knowledge gap among teenage girls, MNI’s founder developed Ms. Flow, an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot that delivers accurate, friendly, and accessible menstrual health education. Ms. Flow helps girls understand their bodies, dispel myths, and access reliable support confidentially on a platform they already use.

Both innovations reflect MNI’s belief that technology should be part of every mother’s and girl’s village—not an added burden. The founder’s vision and hands-on leadership have driven these ideas from concept to implementation.

“When I saw how many mothers missed vaccination appointments and how many girls suffer in silence during their first period, I knew we needed solutions that people already understood—no new apps, just smarter use of tools like Google Calendar and WhatsApp,” said the founder.

MNI is now in the scaling phase, seeking partnerships, donors, and collaborators to expand coverage across more states. The goal: ensure every child is immunized, every girl has knowledge, and communities become stronger.

Motherhood NG Initiative works at the intersection of health, education, and empowerment. Through programs like Project Safe Birth, Teenage Well Project, and Project Hope for Children, MNI delivers holistic care, from safe birth kits to menstrual education. With tech-led ideas like Immunization Calendar and Ms. Flow, MNI is redefining grassroots impact in Nigeria.