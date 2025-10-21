Foundation launches Project STEAM – free training program and prison outreach for world iodine day

‎By Rosemary Iwunze

‎Project STEAM, an initiative of the Louis Love Nest Foundation, has launched a free one-month training program in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, reaching participants across Ghana and other African nations. The October series includes courses in AI, digital skills, business, and wellness, taught by industry professionals.

‎Ndali Modebe, Chairman of Louis Love Nest Foundation and Convener of Project STEAM, stated that the initiative aims to make STEAM knowledge accessible beyond privileged groups. “STEAM Knowledge should not be a luxury reserved for a few — it should be a ladder for the many,” Modebe said.

‎The training sessions take place weekly on Mondays and Thursdays, covering Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics as well as digital marketing, Cybersecurity, Branding, Marketing, tech tools, content creation, storytelling, sales, business growth, engineering, and preventive health topics including iodine sensitization.

‎The Louis Love Nest Foundation has been conducting iodine awareness campaigns for eight years, led by Ndali Modebe. Professor Ifeoma Modebe, Public Health Physician and Chief Operating Officer of the foundation, highlighted the ongoing work of the International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD), which was pioneered by her father, Professor Louis Ekpechi.

‎The foundation announced this year’s theme for World Iodine Deficiency Day 2025: “Nurturing Health with Iodine: Deficiency Prevention for All.”

‎Project STEAM will conduct a World Iodine Day outreach at a Ghanaian prison and correctional facility this October. The outreach will include health education on iodine and wellness, counseling, prayer and emotional support, donation of essential items, and motivational sessions focused on skills empowerment.

‎The foundation is seeking support from individuals, organizations, NGOs, and corporate entities through donations, sponsorships, partnerships, and volunteer participation.