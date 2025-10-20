Foundation launches empowerment programme for military families

…As CISLAC Hails ‘Transformative’ Support Initiative

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Support Our Troops (SOT) Foundation has launched its annual empowerment programme aimed at improving the welfare, dignity, and economic resilience of military families across Nigeria.

Unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja, the one-year initiative targets widows, orphans, wounded soldiers, deployed personnel, and retired service members. The programme aims to empower at least 100 beneficiaries nationwide by October 2026, with projections that 70 percent of participants will achieve sustainable income through vocational training, mentorship, and post-programme support.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Coordinating Officer, Ojinika Mba-Kalu, described the initiative as “a renewed call to national responsibility and a show of gratitude to our armed forces.”

“We are going to extend our support to not just the widows, but also to the deployed troops, the wounded, the orphans, and retired soldiers. That is our priority,” she said.

The empowerment drive will roll out in phases, beginning with a transparent selection process conducted in partnership with key military associations. Training for the first cohort will commence early next year, focusing on vocational skills, entrepreneurship, and business education, followed by financial support and grants. A second phase is scheduled for mid-2026, with final disbursements expected by September 2026.

According to the foundation, the initiative is designed to promote self-reliance, social inclusion, and national unity, particularly among families that have borne the burden of military service.

“Our vision is to lift the spirits of Nigerian military personnel and their families. Whether it’s widows of fallen heroes or retired officers, they all matter to us,” Mba-Kalu added.

Director of the Foundation, Tokumbo Oladende, noted that SOT has consistently partnered with the Ministry of Defence and other agencies to support barracks communities through care packs, school supplies, medical aid, and learning equipment.

“This is more than financial aid. It’s about rebuilding lives and reminding our troops’ families that they’re not forgotten,” Oladende stated.

In a goodwill message, Auwal Musa Ibrahim (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), hailed the SOT Foundation’s efforts as a “transformative and timely intervention,” describing it as a significant contribution to honoring and uplifting military families.

Rafsanjani, who was unavoidably absent from the event, commended the foundation for its “deep commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of service members are matched with sustainable support.”

“This initiative highlights the steadfast dedication of its organizers to uplift our courageous military personnel—especially wounded service members, retired officers, and the widows or next of kin of our fallen heroes,” he said.

He further urged government bodies, civil society organizations, and private sector actors to support the military community through training, emergency assistance, and livelihood programmes to aid long-term reintegration.

“We must continue to act—through policy, partnership, and programmes—to ensure they are not left behind,” Rafsanjani added.

The SOT Foundation’s empowerment programme is expected to gain national attention as a model for social responsibility and veteran care, reinforcing the growing movement to ensure no military family is left behind.