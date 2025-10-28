Foundation launches Drug Awareness Campaign in Lagos

By Henry Obetta

The King Ogunremi Foundation (KOF), in partnership with the Iyalode of Ikorodu, Mrs. Afoluke Adimpe Shonubi and Kings Barbers Connect Nigeria, has launched a youth-focused drug awareness campaign in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The event, held at the Ita-Elewa Youth Centre, also featured 500 free haircuts for residents as part of the foundation’s community empowerment initiative.

According to the foundation, the campaign aims to educate young people on the dangers of drug abuse and equip them with the knowledge to make better life choices.

The foundation also unveiled its Youth Ambassador, Mr. Oyekunle Ridwan Oluwatobi, professionally known as Readwon a musical artiste and former drug abuser who has since turned his life around.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of KOF, Mr. King Ogunremi, said the initiative was inspired by the rising rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

“I was in Nigeria sometime ago and saw how widespread drug use had become among young people. It was so alarming that I decided to act. The government has tried, but we all have a role to play. We need to reach out, create awareness, and support interventions for young people,” Ogunremi said.

He added that the foundation is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to develop strategies for youth intervention, while calling on stakeholders to join hands in the fight against drug abuse.

“The government can’t do it alone. Stakeholders can set up a trust fund and create more intervention centres where people can seek help. We all need to be mentors to these young people,” he said.

Speaking about Readwon, Ogunremi noted that he discovered the artiste on social media and was impressed by his talent, but later realised he was on the wrong path. He said he noticed a change in Oluwatobi after giving him funds for a project, which he executed successfully, showing his readiness for transformation.

In her remarks, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, NDLEA Lagos Command, Mrs. Titilope Ogunluyi, commended the King Ogunremi Foundation for its efforts, stressing that the agency remains open to collaborations in tackling drug abuse.

She congratulated Readwon on his recovery, urging him to avoid situations that could trigger a relapse, while reminding participants that recovery is a continuous journey.

In his response, Readwon expressed gratitude to the King Ogunremi Foundation for the opportunity given to him, adding that he was determined to use it to make a positive impact in society.

“Now that I’m active, I want to help my peers and friends on the streets. Many of them don’t like what they’re doing, but they just don’t have anyone to talk to. With this movement, I believe there will be change,” he said.