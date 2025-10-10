Foundation launched to make giving fun, rewarding, and impactful

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS — Ogabet Foundation has officially been launched in Lagos, introducing a new and exciting way for Nigerians to give back to society while standing a chance to win life-changing rewards.

In a statement, the Foundation said its mission is to make generosity a fun, engaging, and impactful experience that empowers individuals and communities across the nation.

“Giving should not just be a duty, but an experience that excites people and inspires them to do more. With Ogabet Foundation, Nigerians and people around the world can support causes they believe in while standing a chance to win prizes that truly make a difference,” the statement read.

Participation in the initiative is simple and inclusive. Interested donors are encouraged to fill out a short Google Form on the Ogabet website and contribute a minimum of ₦1,000 to instantly qualify for weekly draws. These draws are designed to make giving both exciting and rewarding.

According to the Foundation, winners will enjoy a range of prizes such as meal vouchers, cartons of noodles, drinks, and airtime. Bigger weekly rewards, including smartphones, televisions, cash prizes, and generators, will further motivate participation. For the most consistent givers, grand prizes like cars, houses, and international trips will deliver truly life-changing experiences.

The Foundation emphasized that all proceeds will go toward supporting societies, organizations, and communities that share its vision of promoting social good.

“By reimagining the giving process, Ogabet Foundation seeks to inspire a new generation of givers and amplify the positive impact of collective generosity across Nigeria,” it added.

Ogabet Foundation is an arm of Ogabet — a philanthropic initiative dedicated to making giving exciting, impactful, and rewarding. By combining donations with prize draws, the Foundation aims to create a win-win experience that empowers communities while celebrating the spirit of generosity.