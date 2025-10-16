Foundation holds sensitisation for Edo residents on mental healthcare

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group the Starburg Empowerment Foundation a few days ago took to the streets of Benin City to sensitise residents on mental health care.

The tour was to help raise awareness on mental health as part of activities to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day with the theme, mental health in material services.

Founder of Starburg Foundation, Gloria Bakare, who led her team on the sensitisation tour said they “came together to remind the world that mental health care remained a universal human right, every mind deserves care, love, support in time of crisis, disaster or pain.”

She called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper so that depression or suicidal thoughts could be erased from the community.

According to her, “Even in times of crisis, disaster or pain, every mind deserves care, love and support.

“Many people out there are suffering. Many people out there don’t know who to talk to. Some are depressed.”

She said some are traumatized and some in state anxiety and that is why Starburg was taking it upon itself to make sure they reach out to those people so that drug doping would cease from the society.

“Because many people don’t have family support. They thought drug coping will heal them or alcohol coping will heal them. That is why we are taking it as our own thing to say no. We have to be our brother’s keeper so that these things, depression or suicidal thoughts, can be erased from our community.”