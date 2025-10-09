Foundation empowers Abuja students, teachers on mental health awareness

By Nnasom David

In commemoration of World Mental Health Day 2025, the Rosemary Ihuoma Okereke (RIO) Foundation on Friday held a school-based sensitization programme aimed at promoting mental health awareness among young people and educators in Abuja.

The event, which took place at Government Junior Secondary School, FHA Lugbe, reached over 90 students and 10 teachers with practical lessons on emotional well-being, mindfulness, and resilience under the theme, “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.”

Key stakeholders in the field of mental health and wellness delivered presentations and interactive sessions designed to help participants recognize, manage, and support mental health needs within the school community.

Delivering the keynote address titled “Mental Health Challenges in Emergencies,” Dr. Jimoh Akeem, a consultant psychiatrist from the National Hospital Abuja, underscored the importance of integrating mental health services into schools and local communities. He noted that crises often amplify psychological distress, especially among young people, and called for early interventions to prevent long-term impacts.

In a mindfulness session led by Mercy Oguche, a psychiatrist and senior programmes coordinator with LEAP Africa, students were guided through breathing and reflection exercises before taking turns to write personal pledges on a Commitment Wall, affirming their resolve to care for their mental well-being and support others during stressful periods.

Adding a nutritional perspective, Doherty Sharon Ifeoluwa, a clinical nutritionist, spoke on “The Relationship Between Nutrition and Mental Health.” She emphasized that balanced diets, hydration, and consistent healthy eating habits play vital roles in sustaining emotional balance and cognitive function among learners.

Earlier, the project lead of the Foundation, Ojima Jerry Momoh, reiterated the organization’s mission to build resilient communities through education and well-being initiatives.

He commended the Foundation’s founder and executive director, Dr. Ihuoma Okereke, for her dedication to promoting youth mental health awareness.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the host school, Mrs. Onah G., the Guidance and Counselling Officer, lauded the Foundation for its timely intervention.

She urged other organizations to emulate RIO Foundation’s example by investing in mental wellness programmes that reach schools and teachers.

The Foundation also extended gratitude to the National Hospital Abuja and the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Abuja for their institutional and technical support in making the event a success.

The day’s activities concluded with renewed enthusiasm and a collective pledge by students and teachers to prioritize their mental health and foster a culture of empathy and emotional support within the school community.