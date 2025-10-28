Foundation empowers 200 Ikorodu residents with interest-free loan scheme

By Emem Idio

The AbdulKareem Olugbenga Shittu Foundation on ,Tuesday October 28th, put smiles on the faces of 200 indigenes and residents of Ikorodu and its environs as he continued his empowerment programme for the people of the area.

The Foundation which hosted the 5th edition of its Interest-Free Loan Empowerment Scheme, an initiative aimed at supporting small business owners, artisans, and traders/ and empowering lives and strengthening local economies, witnessed the presentation of various cash amount to residents of the community.

The 200 beneficiaries were drawn from all six local councils within the Ikorodu Division — Ikorodu Local Government, Ikorodu North, Ikorodu West, Ijede, Igbogbo-Bayeku, and Imota.

Under this year’s scheme, 150 beneficiaries received ₦50,000 each, 30 received ₦100,000 each, and 10 received ₦200,000 each, among others all at zero interest. The disbursement was carried out transparently, with each beneficiary duly verified and registered through a seamless process.

In his remarks, the founder of the Foundation Hon. AbdulKareem Olugbenga Shittu , reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to uplifting the less privileged and fostering economic stability in the grassroots.

He emphasized that the foundation’s goal is to build an inclusive economy where small business owners can thrive without the burden of heavy interest loans.

“This is our way of showing love, care, and support to the hardworking people of Ikorodu. We want to create opportunities for growth and self-reliance. When small businesses prosper, the community grows stronger,” he said.

Beneficiaries could not hide their joy as they received their funds, with many describing Hon. Shittu as a rare leader who leads by example and places people’s welfare at the heart of his mission. Traders, artisans, and youths who benefited in past editions also shared touching testimonies of how the interest-free loan helped them expand their businesses and improve their families’ living conditions.

As the foundation marks its fifth consecutive year of this impactful initiative, many community leaders commended Hon. Shittu’s steadfastness and consistency in empowering his people, describing him as a man whose actions speak louder than promises.

With the success of this year’s edition, the Hon. AbdulKareem Shittu Foundation continues to solidify its place as a symbol of compassion, progress, and people-oriented service — proving once again that true leadership is measured by the number of lives transformed.