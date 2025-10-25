Former Delta Speaker, Victor Ochei, emerges Nigeria Tennis Federation president

Ochei

Victor Ochei has emerged the newly elected President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), pledging to unite stakeholders and reposition the sport for sustainable growth across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the 2025 National Sports Federation elections were held on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ochei emerged victorious with 11 votes out of the 12 possible votes, while Yusuf Datti was elected unopposed as Vice President.

In his remarks, Ochei expressed gratitude for the successful conduct of the election, describing it as a reflection of unity and a shared commitment to advancing tennis in Nigeria.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to God for the successful election. It was a testament to our unity and collective commitment to tennis development in Nigeria,” he said.

“As the newly elected President, I want to emphasise that this is not about individual victory but about working together to elevate tennis as a sport,” he said.

Ochei outlined his administration’s priorities, which include building a robust ecosystem to support players, coaches, and officials at all levels.

He said the Federation would intensify efforts to attract sponsorships and funding, as well as create sustainable career pathways within the sport.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem that supports every aspect of tennis, ensuring that every constituent has a role to play and contributes to the sport’s growth.

“We aim to attract sponsorships, funding, and create career paths for players and coaches,” he said.

Acknowledging the structural challenges facing the Federation, the new NTF President pledged to reform existing systems and enhance operational efficiency.

“The challenges we face are structural, and we plan to revamp the existing system, creating a seamless flow of operations within the federation.

“I promise that you will see significant improvements in the short term,” he said.

Ochei called on all stakeholders to work together to restore tennis to its “rightful place” in Nigeria’s sporting landscape.

(NAN)