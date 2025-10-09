Food: VCDP remains Nigeria’s flagship agric devt initiative – FG

…as FG, IFAD embark on 12th VCDP Supervision Mission

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government, yesterday, declared that the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, has remained one of Nigeria’s flagship agricultural development initiatives.

This was part of the remarks by the Director, Federal Department of Development Partners Projects, FD-DDP, Iluromi Adebola, at the Joint FGN/IFAD 12th Supervision Mission of the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, held in Abuja.

Adebola expressed gratitude over the massive ams sustained impact by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, as most farmers are now experiencing dramatic change in their livelihood, agribusinesses and contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, FMAFS, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Nigeria Country Office is conducting the 12th FGN/IFAD joint supervision mission for the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, scheduled from 06 to 31 October 2025.

Basically, the objectives of the mission are to: assess the implementation progress and achievement of outputs by component and outcome indicators as per the project Logframe; track the implementation status of the recommendations of the 11th Supervision Mission; assess the implementation of the project extension phase including the Adaptation for Smallholder Agricultural Programme, ASAP, implementation and action plan with intermediate target; focus efforts and help address bottlenecks for effective implementation; identify best practices and lessons learned to improve implementation progress in the ASAP component; and update the existing Procurement Risk Matrix and Integrated Project Risk Matrix.

She said: “The Value Chain Development Programme has continued to stand out as one of the flagship agricultural development initiatives of the Federal Government, jointly supported by IFAD, aimed at improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and enhancing food security across the country. The Programme which is implemented in nine states of the Federation, the Programme focuses on rice and cassava value chains, targeting the production, processing, and marketing segments. These two crops remain essential to our national Food Security Agenda and we are proud that through the VCDP, many Nigerian households, now have improved access to these essential staple foods.

“Over the past years, the VCDP has recorded remarkable achievements. These achievements have significant improvements in productivity, strengthened farmers’ organizations, increased participation of women and youth, and enhanced linkages between producers and markets. The testimonies of beneficiaries and the transformation visible in the field bear strong evidence of the success of this partnership between IFAD and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the Department of Development Partners Projects, remain deeply committed to sustaining and consolidating these achievements established by the Project in all the states. As the Implementing agency, we continue to work closely with the National Programme Management Unit (NPMU) to ensure that the gains of the VCDP are maintained, and that its successes continue to contribute to our broader national goals of food security, economic diversification, and rural transformation.”

In an address of welcome, the Country Director, IFAD, Dede Ekoue while welcoming the IFAD international supervision mission team led by Ms. Adeline Muheebwa and supported by the international team coming from eight countries, described the 12th Supervision Mission as a testament of the Nigerian Government and IFAD’s collective resolve to foster agricultural transformation to strengthen the food systems.

She also aid the VCDP is jointly financed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and IFAD with a total envelope of US$334 million, and had made significant contributions to national food security, inclusive growth, and rural development.

She said: “This occasion marks another important step in our long-standing partnership with the Government and people of Nigeria. It is a testament to our collective resolve to foster agricultural transformation, strengthen food systems, and improve the lives of smallholder farmers, women, and youth across the country.

“In line with IFAD’s commitment to agrifood systems and to Nigeria’s national priorities for agrifood system transformation. IFAD approved the two-year extension request with specific milestones to be implementation during the first year.

“The supervision mission at this critical juncture will enable IFAD and the Government to assess the progress against the milestones in order to chart the way forward and next year.In addition, the mission will cover the standard objectives of the supervision exercise such as the follow up of the implementation of the previous year and the recommendation, assessing the progress and best practices, challenges in each critical area and formulate recommendations for the next year.

“As we begin the 12th Joint Supervision Mission, I call on all stakeholders to approach this mission with openness, commitment, and a focus on solutions.

“Our shared responsibility is to ensure that the results of VCDP endure, that its models are scaled, and that its benefits continue to reach rural communities long after the programme closes. Together, let us continue to build a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous agricultural sector for Nigeria.”

She also highlighted some key achievements of the Programme; Increased productivity: Under the programme, for example, rice yields have reached 5–6 metric tonnes per hectare, compared to the national average of 2–2.5 tonnes, courtesy of transformative potential of improved technologies and practices.

Market linkages through the Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, the project’s flagship Public-Private-Producer Partnership (4Ps) platform, over US$40 million in sales has been generated for more than 16,000 rice farmers through 878 formal agreements with off-takers.

Sustainable innovations: Women and youth are converting agricultural by-products into value-added products such as briquettes and animal feed, turning waste into wealth while reducing environmental degradation.

Climate resilience: Through the Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP), the project is promoting climate-smart practices, digital tools for weather and market information, and investments in land development, irrigation, and erosion control.

Inclusive empowerment: Over 39,000 beneficiaries, including nearly 12,000 youth and 22,000 women have been trained in income-generating activities, equipping them with skills to thrive in agribusiness and entrepreneurship.