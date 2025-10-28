Food Security: FG, World Bank train 300 youths in Fishery, Poultry & Animal husbandry

By Soni Daniel

The Federal Government, in partnership with the World Bank, has launched a comprehensive training programme for 300 Nigerian youths in fisheries, poultry, and animal husbandry. An initiative designed to boost food security, tackle unemployment, and empower young people with practical skills for self-reliance.

The training, which kicked off at CSS global integrated farms Gora, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, marks the first phase of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills, Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (IDEAS-TVET) project on the 27th of October, 2025.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule represented by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, described the initiative as a timely move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to engage young Nigerians in meaningful ventures that promote food sufficiency and reduce crime.

“This programme goes beyond training, it is about giving our young people the tools to create opportunities, not just for themselves but for their communities. A productive youth population means a safer, more prosperous nation,” Dr. Akabe said.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator of the IDEAS Project, Mrs. Blessing Ugwu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping young Nigerians with relevant skills to thrive in a fast-changing world. Represented by the Head of Communication, Mr. Uche Mbaogu, she encouraged participants to take full advantage of the programme.

“To our young beneficiaries, seize this opportunity. Learn, grow, and let this programme be the springboard to your success story. The future belongs to you, and the IDEAS-TVET initiative, supported by the World Bank, is here to help you claim it,” she said.

The Training Service Provider and Chairman of CSS Integrated Farms, Professor John Kennedy-Opara, urged the trainees to embrace the programme with commitment and vision, stressing that the knowledge gained would not only transform their lives but also strengthen Nigeria’s image globally. The training is a tripartite collaboration with the world bank, Federal Ministry of Education and CSS Global Integrated Farms. The Participants are to be trained for 3 months following a 3 month compulsory Internship program. Making the entire training program a total of 6 months

The IDEAS-TVET initiative, supported by the World Bank and implemented by the Federal Government, aims to improve Nigeria’s Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Training (TVET) system, equipping young people with hands-on skills for employment, innovation, and sustainable development.