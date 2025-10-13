Food security: Evelyn, 29 emerges Lagos most beautiful farmer

.Wins N15M

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ms. Evelyn Oluwaseun, 29, has emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Most Beautiful Farmer Lagos competition 2025, organised by the Farm Junction Foundation in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems.

The colourful event was held at Otunba Jobifele Way, Central Business District, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.

Oluwaseun’s performance among other 12 other finalists won her a truck worth N15 million, while the first runner-up, Baliqees Ibrahim of the Green Republic Farms was rewarded with the sum of N2 million as Oluwaseun Obadan from Arso Farms, who was second runner-up went home with N1 million for her efforts.

Other nine participants got the sum of N250,000, consolation cash prize each.

Speaking onbehalf of other participants, Oluwaseun,of Farm 2 Filled, thanked the organisers, particularly the state government for encouraging young entrepreneurs, particularly farmers, saying the initiative will go a long way in boosting the food production and agricultural sector generally in the State.

While presenting the prizes to the winners at the MBF Lagos grand finale, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, explained that the competition was more about what the participants can showcase with their expertise in Agricultural space in boosting the food security in the State and not really about their physical beauty.



Olusanya, while expressing State’s government commitment towards ensuring food sufficiency due to the teeming population, announced the possibility of introducing male category in the next competition as a way of ensuring “no one is left behind.”

The commissioner commended the team for a job well done, adding that it took over a year of intensive plannings to bring the competition into reality.

Others who participated include:Oreoluwa Lambo, Mrs Adefolake Obia, Sekina Bello, Ibe Rachael Nlechi, Faozeeyaj Ebunoluwa, Adenike Izomoh, Wudu Cecilia, Bolanle Tinunolu-Gabriel and Olufunmilola Adesanya.