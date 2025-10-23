Food Production: We must take ownership of our soil – Abdullahi

L-R, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and Director, Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services Department, Mr Oshadiya Olanipekun during the workshop in Abuja.

…FG to establish functional soil testing laboratories 774 LGAs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, Thursday, declared Nigerian farmers need to take ownership of the soil to boost food production.

Abdulllahi stated this at the Nigeria Soil Information System Development Workshop while pointing that the initiative would make farmers and investors access data that would match crops with suitable soil types, including the fertilizer for application in order to reduce cost of production, and also lay the foundation for precision agriculture in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Ministry in collaboration with the International Soil Reference Information Center, ISRIC, and International Institution for Tropical Agriculture, IITA, has strategized to promote soil information system, enhance production, achieve food sovereignty and revolutionize the agricultural sector.

He said: “Soil is the foundation of agriculture, we must take ownership of our soil and the data it produces, it’s the basis for national food security and sovereignty.

“This scheme allows experts to analyze farm soils and guide farmers on what crops to plant and what fertilizer blends to use, the result will be higher yields, lower input costs, and improved efficiency.”

The Minister of State further stated that, “It is a data-driven approach that will guide investment into high-potential value chains and specific regions, providing clarity and reducing the initial exploratory risks for agribusinesses.

According to him, the initiative basically is based on President Bola Tinubu’s vision and effort to transform the nation’s food system, which guarantees food sovereignty, with the mantra: “Eat what we produce and produce what we eat.”

Meanwhile, he (Abdulllahi) the Ministry is moving to establish functional soil testing laboratories in all 774 Local Government Areas in order to take soil analysis closer to the farmers and “provide timely soil health information to farmers.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Director General, Regional Hub IITA, Ibadan Dr, Bernard Vanlauwe explained their role in the initiative.

“Our role is to help strengthen the Nigerian Soil Information System (NISIS) with the latest technologies and ensure consistency across West Africa”, Vanlauwe said.

In her address, the Project Manager, Soil Information System, ISRIC, Netherlands, Dr. Chrow Krushid, disclosed that Nigeria is one of the focus countries under the West Africa hub.

Krushid assured that Nigeria would be given technical support in order to develop digital soil maps that would serve as a guide policy and investment decisions.