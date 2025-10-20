Food Production: Nigeria ready to partner more with FAO – Agric Minister

Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to boost food and nutrition production, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to have more robust partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, of the United Nations for greater penetration to upscale development and creating more opportunities for Nigerian farmers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Department of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Ezeaja Ikemefuna.

According to the statement, the Minister made this known during a bilateral meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, of the United Nations, Dr. QU Dongyu, on the sideline of the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF), held in Rome, Italy, recently.

Sen. Kyari stated that the ministry would strengthen collaboration with FAO in expanding irrigation systems to improve water management and resilience for smallholder farmers and enhance year-round agricultural production.

He pointed out the need for strengthening agricultural mechanization initiatives in Nigeria to improve efficiency, productivity, and value addition among rural farming communities.

He noted the importance of FAO’s support in establishing a comprehensive national farmers’ database to aid policy planning, resource allocation, and program monitoring.

The Minister restated the request for FAO’s technical and financial support towards the recharge of the Lake Chad Basin, aimed at restoring agribusiness activities, livelihoods, and food security in the region.

He appealed for increased employment opportunities for qualified Nigerians within FAO Headquarters and its global offices in recognition of the country’s commitment to agricultural transformation and food security.

In his remarks, the Director General, FAO, Dr. QU Dongyu reaffirmed FAO’s commitment towards supporting Nigeria’s agricultural priorities and advancing mutual goals of food security, climate resilience, and rural prosperity.