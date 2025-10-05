Focus on Abia, not Tinubu, APC group tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Abia Best Interest Association ABIA, a pro-All Progressives Congress APC pressure group in Abia State, has advised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to first fix governance issues in Abia before pointing fingers at President Bola Tinubu.

At a news conference Monday in Abuja, the group’s leader, Hon. Eze Chikamnayo, accused Governor Alex Otti of running Abia State with impunity, insisting that Obi has no moral standing to lecture Nigerians on governance while his party presides over what the group described as “phantom projects” in the only Labour Party–controlled state.

The APC group challenged Otti to make public a comprehensive list of the so-called 51 “Smart Schools” projects allegedly funded with ₦54 billion between 2024’s first and fourth quarters, complete with contractors’ names, locations, and evidence of execution.

“Peter Obi should stop parading himself as a global governance evangelist. He talks about Indonesia, China and Egypt, but he has refused to ask Alex Otti where Abia’s ₦54 billion education fund has vanished to. That’s hypocrisy at its peak,” Chikamnayo declared.

He alleged that local governments in Abia are in paralysis, their funds hijacked by the Otti administration. According to him, President Tinubu’s refusal to attend Otti’s recent project commissioning was a deliberate snub, signposting Abuja’s lack of confidence in the Abia governor’s performance.

“Alex Otti will not smuggle his way into APC through the back door. In 2027, we will retire him politically. Abia deserves a government of accountability.” Chikamnayo said.

He also dismissed suggestions that Otti would be unbeatable in 2027.

The APC group vowed to take the fight to Governor Otti at the polls, accusing Obi of shielding his party’s failures at home while posturing abroad as a reformist.