Floods displace over 3,000 Lagos residents in eight months — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

..Calls for Stakeholders’ Support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that over 3,000 residents have been displaced and more than 6,000 affected by flooding in the state between January and October 2025.

The governor called for increased collaboration on flood-resilient measures to safeguard lives, protect livelihoods, and strengthen Lagos’ capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made the remarks on Monday during the World Habitat Day 2025 celebration held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Highlighting the year’s theme, “Urban Crisis Response: Flooding in Focus,” he noted the challenges Lagos faces as a coastal megacity and emphasized the need for sustained and decisive action.

“As an aquatic state, flooding is a major challenge confronting Lagos. It is an environmental menace capable of widespread destruction,” he said.

He added, “In 2025 alone, over 57,000 residents were impacted, with more than 3,000 displaced and countless homes damaged. In response, our administration has taken proactive steps to address these issues.”

Sanwo-Olu outlined the state’s holistic urban policies, including sustainable land use planning, resilient infrastructure development, affordable housing, creation of green spaces, and climate change adaptation strategies. He stressed the role of the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) as the key coordinating body under the T.H.E.M.E.S. + Agenda.

“Emergency response is just one part of the solution. To build a resilient and sustainable Lagos, we must enhance flood early warning systems, improve urban drainage, and collaborate with federal partners, humanitarian organizations, and local communities,” he said.

The governor urged private investors, development partners, and innovators to support climate adaptation initiatives and mangrove restoration, citing partnerships like that of the Dangote Group. “Investing in flood-resilient housing, smart drainage systems, renewable energy, and urban-risk insurance will safeguard communities while creating new avenues for growth,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the goal of his administration is to make Lagos both livable and sustainable for future generations.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, described World Habitat Day as a chance for governments and citizens to reflect on human settlements and reaffirm commitment to sustainable urban planning. He noted that flooding in Lagos is a lived reality requiring proactive governance, strict enforcement of development regulations, and climate-integrated urban design.

Olumide commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership in infrastructure renewal, flood control, and housing delivery across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, thanked partners, youth participants, and stakeholders for contributing to the event’s success and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to deepen collaboration for a more flood-resilient Lagos.

Other speakers included Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development; Tpl. Hakeem Badejo, Chairman of the Association of Town Planning Professionals (ATOPCON); and Tpl. Dele Akindele, Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Lagos State. Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, also made a presentation on the theme.

The 2025 World Habitat Day celebration featured expert lectures, exhibitions, and youth debates, showcasing innovative solutions in housing, flood management, and environmental sustainability.