Flooding: Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Delta placed on high alert – NiHSA

…calls for safe drinking water, as flood contaminates water sources

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, NiHSA, has placed Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, and other states on high alert over flooding.

This was announced during a media briefing by the Director-General, DG, NiSHA, Arc Umar Mohammed, where he said the flood alerts released by the Agency are based on satellite imagery, digital modelling, and on-ground measurements.

“Since assuming office, my goal has been clear — to make NiHSA more proactive, data-driven, and responsive to the challenges of our time.

“We have expanded real-time data collection and upgraded our early warning systems.

“Today, our forecasts are backed by satellite imagery, digital modelling, and on-ground measurements that allow us to predict and communicate flood risks more effectively. Across the country, NiHSA maintains a wide network of hydrological and groundwater monitoring stations.

“These stations provide the real-time information needed for forecasting, planning, and decision-making. Through hydrogeological mapping, river discharge measurements, and floodplain studies, we help states and local communities make informed choices about land use, infrastructure, and water management.

“At the moment, our hydrological monitoring shows high water levels along parts of the Niger and Benue Rivers, with the possibility of localized flooding in Kogi, Anambra, and Delta States.

“We advise residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and to follow official advisories.”

Meanwhile, the NiHSA boss disclosed that flood activities from major rivers have contaminated sources of drinking water for the people affected by flood based on, “Our recent water quality assessment during flood evaluation exercises revealed contamination in some shallow wells caused by floodwater intrusion.”

“We call for stronger collaboration among relevant ministries, humanitarian partners, and local authorities to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to affected communities.”

However, according to him, the water level and flooding in 2025 is not devasting compared to 2024 flooding, but it is being monitored as rains continue in the southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, he made it known that the predictions from the agency has been rated accurate by international organizations.

He also added that the Agency does not work in isolation but collaborates with relevant national and international organizations, which other countries including Ghana and Liberia have come for training in order for NiHSA to set up similar agency in their countries, and that it is ready to do to help other countries to give the best predictions and prevention of flood and other environmental challenges.

He said, “The Annual Flood Outlook remains one of our flagship products. Every year, we forecast the likely flood scenarios across all states, indicating where, when, and how severe flooding may be. After its release, we carry out sensitization campaigns nationwide — engaging state governments, emergency agencies, and communities to help them prepare and respond appropriately.

“We are also investing in technology. Our data systems are being upgraded for real-time monitoring, cloud-based storage, and faster data sharing. We are using Artificial Intelligence and advanced digital tools to better predict flood behavior and enhance emergency response.

“Collaboration is at the heart of what we do. We continue to work closely with NiMET, NEMA, and the National Water Resources Institute, among others, to ensure that our forecasts translate into action on the ground.

“We also enjoy strong partnerships with international bodies such as the World Meteorological Organization, UNESCO, and ECOWAS among others — there partnerships help us build capacity and align with global best practices.

“Within the Agency, we are building not just systems, but people. We have introduced the new Performance Management System to improve accountability and service delivery in line with the ongoing public sector reforms of the Federal Government. We are also training and motivating our staff to perform at their best.

“Looking ahead, NiHSA is developing a Five-Year Strategic Action Plan to guide our operations. This plan focuses on innovation, regional empowerment, and stronger stakeholder engagement. We are also strengthening our zonal and field offices to bring our services closer to the people.

“All these efforts are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an agenda built on innovation, accountability, and measurable results. Through data, technology, and collaboration, NiHSA is contributing meaningfully to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As floods, droughts, and other climate-related challenges increase, our role at NiHSA becomes even more important. We remain committed to providing accurate and timely hydrological information that protects lives, supports development, and ensures a safer, more resilient Nigeria.

“Together, we can prevent avoidable disasters and ensure that no Nigerian suffers loss due to lack of information or early warning.”