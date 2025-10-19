FLOOD: Red Cross trains Kogi communities on emergency evacuation techniques

…Conducts Simulation Exercise in Riverine Areas

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

In a bid to strengthen community preparedness against flood disasters, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), in collaboration with the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), has trained residents of flood-prone communities in Kogi State on emergency evacuation and disaster response techniques.

The two-day simulation exercise, held in Akpaku and Shintaku communities in Kogi and Bassa Local Government Areas respectively, was conducted under the initiative tagged “Early Warning, Early Action” (EWEA).

Speaking during the exercise, the NRCS Disaster Management Officer, Abuja, Nwaoha Charity, explained that the programme was designed to help communities respond swiftly to early warnings and minimize the impact of flooding, especially as water levels in Rivers Niger and Benue continue to rise due to heavy rainfall across the country.

“The simulation exercise uses early warnings to trigger proactive actions such as capacity-building, awareness creation, and community mobilisation before a disaster strikes. It helps residents understand how to respond quickly to safeguard lives and property,” she said.

Charity added that the Red Cross has installed water gauges in strategic riverine locations to monitor rising water levels and alert communities in real time.

Also speaking, the Kogi Branch Secretary of the NRCS, Mr. Danjuma Ahmed, said the initiative was aimed at reducing the impact of floods on vulnerable populations and improving recovery efforts.

“The simulation serves as both a training and an evaluation platform for communities and agencies to test their flood response plans, share lessons learned, and strengthen collaboration,” he stated.

Representing the Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfe, HRM Seidu Akawu, the Ochotakpin of Koton Karfe, High Chief Hassan Ibrahim, commended the Red Cross for its proactive efforts in enhancing community resilience.

“The exercise has demonstrated how our people can respond effectively if flooding occurs. We are grateful for the installation of water gauges and the sensitisation carried out across the riverine communities,” he said.

Similarly, the Traditional Ruler of Shintaku and Gande, HRH Yahaya Umaru, appreciated the Red Cross for equipping the residents with life-saving knowledge on quick response techniques during emergencies.

“The training has enlightened our people on how to react promptly and stay safe during floods,” he noted.

The communities, while thanking the Red Cross and its partners, appealed to the Kogi State Government to provide additional relief materials for flood-affected persons and to support ongoing efforts by humanitarian organisations.