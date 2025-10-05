Flood: NGO trains, equips Bayelsa, Rivers women with preparedness, mitigation skills

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Following indications of the possibility of flood this year, a non governmental organisation Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, has trained and equipped rural women and organisations from Bayelsa and Rivers States with knowledge, skills, and tools for effective preparedness, response, and mitigation.

The Programme Officer of Kebetkache, Idongesit Alexander, in her remarks at the training in Yenagoa, weekend, said the one day training programme on preparedness and early warning signs, has become imperative to educate and prepare the communities’ women as the annual flood season looms.

She said: ” Flood normally comes this October and we need to prepare ourselves, and from feelers from the community, most farmers have started harvesting their crops prematurely, therefore this training is to enhance community resilience and reduce vulnerability to flood risks by equipping individuals and organizations with knowledge, skills, and tools for effective preparedness, response, and mitigation.

“Participants have been trained on flood risks, causes, impacts, and vulnerabilities, identifying indicators like heavy rainfall, rising water levels, and official alerts and to familiarize with warning systems, explain use of early warning systems (EWS), technology, and communication channels.

“It is expected that the training will help to reduced casualties as preparedness saves lives, minimizes damage, lessen property and infrastructure impacts, empowered communities and enhance resilience and effective response..”

The Executive Chairman Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, Walamam Igtubia, represented by the Director Representing Sagbama Local Government Area in the Agency, Ernest Akuna, commended Kebetkache for equipping the women with the necessary skills on flood preparedness and mitigation, noting that the state government is also bracing up to the challenge.

According to Akuna, the state government has already prepared higher grounds in selected flood high risks communities for possible evacuation and settlement of victims.

He said: “Flood preparedness and early warning systems at not just technological solutions, they are lifelines that foster residence, protect livelihoods and uphold human dignity in the face of natural disaster. With community education and coordinated emergency response plans, societies can shift from reactive disaster management to proactive risk reduction.”

One of participants, Mrs Elo Enighe, an indigene of Abua-Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, said already most farmers in her community have started harvesting their cassava prematurelly as water level rises, stressing that the the training have equipped the women on life saving skills to prepare and cater for theirselves and immediate families before seeking for government assistance.