Fix INEC before 2027, Soludo, Dauda, Aregbesola, Chidoka tell FG

Soludo

Governors, ex-ministers call for overhaul of appointment system, stronger transparency in elections

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Prominent political leaders, including governors and former ministers, have urged the Federal Government to undertake comprehensive reforms of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections to restore public trust and enhance electoral credibility.

They made the call on Monday in Abuja during a high-level panel discussion hosted by the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, themed “Innovation in Electoral Technology 2015–2025: Gains, Gaps, and the Road Ahead.”

The event also featured the launch of the Athena Election Observatory, an initiative designed to monitor and document electoral reforms, innovations, and governance trends in Nigeria and across Africa.

Among the panellists were Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, and former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka, who is also the Chancellor of the Athena Centre. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was represented by Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute (BEI).

Speaking at the forum, former Minister Rauf Aregbesola called for reforms in the appointment process of INEC’s leadership to strengthen the Commission’s independence and credibility.

He suggested that political parties with parliamentary representation should have a role in nominating INEC officials, saying this would help foster public confidence in the Commission.

Anambra State Governor Prof. Soludo emphasized that credible elections reflect the quality of governance and institutional integrity, noting that reforms should focus on deepening public trust and institutional independence.

“The critical question is how we can make our institutions work. We have made some progress, but we still have a long way to go in building trust in the process,” Soludo said.

He added that electoral integrity goes beyond technology or legal frameworks, stressing that “it depends on the conduct and integrity of those managing the process.”

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal linked democratic success to respect for the rule of law and accountability in governance.

“We cannot talk about democracy without the rule of law. The rule of law guarantees fairness, justice, and peace in society,” he said.

Former Minister Osita Chidoka said Nigeria’s electoral challenges stem from weak institutions and low public confidence, stressing that “institutions, not individuals, make democracy work.”

“We must ensure that the umpire is not seen as a player. Without transparency, democracy becomes a shadow of itself,” Chidoka said.

Responding on behalf of INEC, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru reiterated the Commission’s commitment to improving transparency and adopting technology to enhance election management.

“INEC has continued to reform its processes and build transparency in all its operations,” he stated, noting that the Commission had established an Artificial Intelligence Unit to strengthen monitoring and data integrity ahead of future polls.

The forum concluded with a consensus that Nigeria’s democratic future depends on credible electoral institutions. The launch of the Athena Election Observatory was described as a timely step toward promoting evidence-based advocacy, independent monitoring, and innovation in electoral governance.