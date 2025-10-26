Five teenagers die in Gombe boat mishap

File image for illustration

A tragic boat accident on Saturday in Nafada town, Gombe State, has claimed the lives of five teenagers.

The victims were identified as Najib Ibrahim, 18; Hauwa’u Dogal, 15; Ummati Baraya, 16; Umaira Gidado, 16; and Amina Jaliya, 15.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State expressed deep sadness over the incident in a condolence message to the bereaved families.

The message was issued on Sunday in Gombe by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya described the incident as painful and heart-wrenching, especially given the tender ages of the victims and the grief caused to their families.

“This tragic incident has cut short the lives of promising young people,” the governor said, sympathising with their parents and the entire Nafada community.

He noted that the loss was not only a tragedy for the families but also for the entire state.

Yahaya prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

He emphasised the need for strict adherence to water transport safety standards to prevent future mishaps.

The governor urged local councils, community leaders, boat operators, and regulators to enforce safety protocols across riverine areas.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Nafada Local Government Council to support the affected families.

Yahaya also instructed relevant agencies to strengthen safety awareness among riverine communities in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our deepest sympathies,” he said.

He prayed that God forgives the victims’ shortcomings and grants them paradise.

Vanguard News