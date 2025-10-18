Five fake police officers arrested in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious syndicate of five fake police officers who are fond of extorting their unsuspecting victims.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development, said the suspects paraded themselves as police officers using the fake police warrant card to extort innocent citizens and commit the nefarious activities.

SP Haruna said the syndicate carried out their nefarious activities in Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) further identified the syndicates to include Aliyu Abbas, Sani Iliyasu, Ashiru Sule, Abubakar Yahaya and Adamu Kalilu.

According to him, “On 16th October 2025, at about 1:00 pm, operatives from the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) acted swiftly and arrested the suspects while parading themselves as police officers.

“The suspects were found in possession of several incriminating items, including a fake police warrant card, handcuffs, two thousand five hundred (2,500) in CFA, mutilated naira notes of different denominations, and their operational vehicle, a blue Peugeot 406 with registration number NSR-188-BD.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to engaging in a series of impersonations, admitting to using the fake police warrant card to extort innocent citizens and commit other nefarious activities in Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States. They will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, reaffirmed that the Command is committed to upholding law and order and will not tolerate any form of criminal impersonation or illegal activities.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” SP Haruna stated.