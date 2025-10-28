First Lady’s CNG bus gift not for 2027 politics — CAN Youth Wing

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has dismissed claims that the donation of seven hybrid CNG 18-seater buses by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was politically motivated or tied to the 2027 general elections.

YOWICAN National Chairman, Ambassador Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, made the clarification at the weekend during the group’s National Convention and the formal presentation of the hybrid buses held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The event drew Christian leaders and youth representatives from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, and featured goodwill messages from the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, represented by the General Secretary, Apostle (Prof.) Samson Fatokun, as well as the National Chaplain of the National Ecumenical Centre, Rev. Ini Ukpuho.

Ambassador Enwere explained that the First Lady’s gesture was purely an act of support for evangelism, youth empowerment, and community development across the country.

“It is very important to note that these buses were not donated with any political intent or in connection with elections. That was never the donor’s intention. Her Excellency made it clear that the purpose is to spread the gospel and make our work easier in our various zones, states, and communities, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

According to him, the seven buses, one for the national secretariat and six for zonal offices, will enhance the mobility and mission work of Christian youths nationwide.

“These buses are in good hands within the zonal structures. Each zone will ensure proper use and maintenance. The CNG buses are cost-effective and easy to use. If you don’t want to use petrol, you can use CNG, which is very affordable. You can fill up for not more than N3,000 or N4,000 and it will last up to seven hours,” he assured.

While commending the First Lady’s benevolence and vision, Enwere also used the occasion to draw attention to the spate of killings targeting Christians in parts of Northern Nigeria. He urged government authorities to take urgent action to protect lives and ensure justice for victims.

“The continued killings of Christians, particularly in Northern Nigeria, is a sombre reality that demands our collective attention and action.

“We call on the government at all levels to intensify efforts to secure lives and property, bring perpetrators to justice, and ensure every Nigerian can worship freely without fear,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her kindness and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing the use of CNG as part of the federal government’s energy transition drive.

In his keynote address, Enwere described the National Convention as a rallying call for Christian youths to live as beacons of hope in a morally challenged society.

“Our theme, ‘Shine Bright: Reflecting God’s Glory,’ drawn from Matthew 5:16, reminds us that shining bright is not merely an aspiration but a divine mandate. In a world shrouded in darkness, we are called to be vessels of divine light that illuminate paths and draw souls to the glory of God,” Enwere said.

He further encouraged Christian youths to hold fast to their faith and shun retaliation, stressing the importance of love and forgiveness as taught by Jesus Christ.

“We must resist the temptation of vengeance and live out the love and forgiveness taught by our Lord Jesus Christ,” he added.

Representing CAN President, Apostle (Prof.) Samson Fatokun urged the youths to embrace holiness and hard work as twin pillars of Christian living.

“Without holiness, we cannot go anywhere. Holiness without hard work is daunting, and hard work without holiness is laziness.

“Grace must not be abused. If you abuse grace, grace will abuse you; if you disgrace grace, grace will disgrace you; but if you grace grace, grace will grace you,” he said.

In a related exhortation, Rev. Ini Ukpuho, National Chaplain of the National Ecumenical Centre, drew inspiration from Jeremiah 1:6 and 1 Timothy 4:12, urging the youths not to let anyone despise their youth but to set an example in word, faith, and purity.

The convention climaxed with prayers of thanksgiving and the formal handover of the seven hybrid CNG buses to the YOWICAN national and zonal chapters