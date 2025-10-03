First Lady Tinubu launch food donation to vulnerable persons in Yobe

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Nigeria’s First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday launched a donation of food items to vulnerable groups in Yobe state.

The first lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima, said the donation was part of the food outreach scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative to support vulnerable persons.

Oluremi Tinubu explained that the Renewed Hope Initiative targets women in agriculture, providing them with training, start-up kits and resources to promote agricultural production.

She explained that the initiative aligns with national and state agricultural policies aimed at reducing dependence on food importation.

She said it also targets senior citizens and people with special needs, and providing them free medical support assuring that 200 people will receive similar support in each of the 36 states.

Earlier, wife of Yobe state governor and state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Hajiya Hafsat Mai Mala Buni, commended the first lady for the support extended to vulnerable persons in the state.

“l wish to register our profound gratitude and appreciation for your show of love and compassion as demonstrated with this visit and support to our people.

“I am glad to state that the government of My dear husband, the Executive Governor of Yobe state, His Excellency Hon. (Dr.) Mai Mala Buni has keyed into the renewed Hope Initiative of Your Excellency with massive support to women, Children and the vulnerable groups.

She said Yobe state government has continued to support women especially in the distribution of household items, skills acquisition and economic empowerment programmes.

“I am glad to say that a good percentage of women have been economically empowered under the post insurgency recovery recovery programme.

“Similarly, as a deliberate measure to promote girl-child education in the state, the state government established Eight Girls Secondary schools across the state, with more in the pipeline.

“It is with a sense of pride and gratitude that Yobe state produced three World Champions of the TeenEagle 2025 global championship in London, United Kingdom namely Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukayya Mohammed Fema and Khadija kashim Kalli doing Yobe state and Nigeria proud.

Hajiya Hafsat assured continuous support to promote the ideals of the Renewed Hope Initiative for the betterment of the lives of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, assured government support to the Renewed Hope Initiative to improve the lives of the people of the state.

He said the state government and the Renewed Hope Initiative are on the same page of providing support especially to women and vulnerable persons.

He also assured that his administration would continue to go live women and vulnerable persons opportunities for economic empowerment.