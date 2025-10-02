First Lady launches N2.55bn menstrual health initiative in Imo

Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday in Owerri, launched a menstrual health intervention, themed “Flow with Confidence,” under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is aimed at achieving a one-year supply of sanitary pads to 370,000 schoolgirls in rural communities nationwide.

The RHI procured the customised disposable sanitary pads, worth N2.5 billion, from a local company, Uniglory Nigeria Ltd., to promote domestic production.

Speaking at the launch in Owerri, the First Lady emphasised that the intervention aimed at ensuring that no girl should miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products.”

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the Wife of Imo Governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodinma, said it was unacceptable that girls missed classes due to menstrual issues.

“The programme is critical because girls in rural areas miss school days every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads, leading to them falling behind or dropping out.

“Each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will receive 10,000 packs of the pads for distribution to deserving girls in rural communities, with the goal of supporting their education.

“The initiative believes that no girl should ever have to choose between her dignity and her education,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu, who stressed the link between menstrual health and academic success, said the programme’s success required community ownership.

The First Lady specifically appealed to Local Government Area chairmen to take ownership of the intervention to ensure supplies reached the right beneficiaries.

She stressed that the pads were not to be sold under any circumstances and urged traditional and religious leaders to monitor the distribution exercise in their communities.

The programme launched simultaneously in eight states: Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, and Lagos, with other states set to follow upon receiving their supplies.

Mrs Tinubu charged the beneficiaries to stay in school, study hard, support one another, and never allow shame or stigma to take away their confidence.

Earlier in a lecture, a Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist, Dr Emily Akuabia-Nzeribe, said the programme would empower women, enhance environmental sustainability and support vulnerable communities.

Akuabia-Nzeribe, who spoke on menstruation confidence, advised secondary school girls present at the event to maintain healthy hygiene and not be ashamed.

She explained that menstruation came with physical, social, economic, and psychological burdens.

“The physical boarding could come with some health risks and infections, as well as infertility, if not properly managed.

“For the social burden, it comes with stigmas, discrimination and bullying,” she said.

The consultant noted that RHI was more focused on treating the economic burden that came with menstruation.

“The economic burden of period poverty occurs among many young girls, who cannot go to school because they do not have the appropriate menstrual product to use.

“Some of them stay at home because their parents cannot afford the right menstrual products they need.

“This is the problem the renewed hope initiative is trying to solve and we must be grateful for that,” she added.

NAN reports that the programme was themed: “Empowering School Girls through Menstrual Health.”

