Firms unveil advanced Lithium, solar systems in Nigeria

By Tunde Oso

SIMBA Group, in partnership with Luminous Power Technologies, have unveiled a new range of Luminous solar inverters and lithium batteries at a gathering, which brought together the top 50 of Simba’s channel partners from across the country, underscoring the strong bonds that have defined the journey of Simba and Luminous in Nigeria.

The event was met with resounding success, as channel partners and industry stakeholders welcomed the new products with enthusiasm with attendees highlighting Luminous’s pioneering role in shaping Nigeria’s inverter industry, alongside Simba Group’s unmatched strength in nationwide distribution and after-sales service infrastructure, as the foundation on which this next chapter is being built.

Group Managing Director of Simba Group in Nigeria, Mr. Vinay Grover, emphasized the changing energy needs of Nigerian households and businesses: “Nigerians need power solutions that are not just reliable, but also intelligent – capable of supporting modern lifestyles, from home offices to family entertainment. Our new lithium and inverter systems are designed precisely for this.

They represent a smarter investment in uninterrupted living and peace of mind.” Simba Group executives also underlined how solar and lithium technologies are reshaping the global energy landscape and opening new opportunities in Nigeria for energy independence, reliability, and cost efficiency.