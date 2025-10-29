Firm unveils N1.3bn monolithic refractory plant to service steel, food processing

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to boost industrialisation, African Refractory and Allied Products, ARAP, a subsidiary of the African Industries Group, AIG, Monday, unveiled N1.3 billion Nigeria’s first monolithic refractory plant in Ogijo, Ogun state.

The refractory plant was commissioned by the Special Adviser to the Governor and Deputy Director-General of the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest), Ms. Sola Arobieke.

Arobieke said the plant is laudable effort by the company and that it is a game changer for the nation’s steel industry, which is first of its kind in Nigeria, and would significantly reduce importation of steel into the country, therefore, add value to steel products manufactured locally.

Meanwhile, the refractory is going to serve multiple industries including steel, cement, glass, aluminium and food processing, which would lead to creation of jobs and boosting Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, therefore, attract investors.

In a remark, the Director, ARAP, Mr Don Terblanche while welcoming guests to the commissioning, assured that his company is fully on ground and ready to deliver high-quality refractory products according to global standards to satisfy the industrial demands that would come from various sectors of the economy.

Also, the Director, Corporate Affairs, African Industries Group, Mr. Taiwo Okeowo, in his speech explained that the refractory plant portrays AIG’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrial growth and development, and that the company has a track record of excellence in the manufacturing sector and pledged its dedication to the country’s industrial advancement including its host state, Ogun’s growth.

The commissioning also had in attendance the Chief Operating Officer, COO, ARAP, Mr. Arindam Gupta, also including other senior directors of the company.