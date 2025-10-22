Firm rolls out portable pure watt station, flexible payment scheme

By Aishat Aliu

In a bid to tackle Nigeria’s persistent power challenges and make clean energy accessible to all, renewable energy company, White Consult, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Pure Watt Power Station, a portable and dependable energy solution designed for homes and small businesses.

The unveiling, which coincides with the company’s 11th anniversary celebration, also featured the launch of a flexible installment payment scheme known as “Pay Small Small”, aimed at making renewable energy more affordable for low- and middle-income Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the founder of White Consult, Engr. Adebola Anofi, said the initiative was born out of the company’s desire to democratize access to reliable power across the country.

“We believe power should not be a privilege. From the city to the most remote villages, everyone deserves reliable energy to power their homes, businesses, and dreams,” he said.

According to Anofi, the Pure Watt Power Station combines portability, durability, and efficiency, providing an uninterrupted power supply for households and small-scale enterprises. He explained that the “Pay Small Small” plan was designed to ease the financial burden on users, allowing them to acquire the devices and pay gradually.

Over the years, White Consult has established itself as a consistent player in Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape, focusing on innovation, community empowerment, and inclusive growth. The company has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in solar installation, maintenance, and entrepreneurship a move that has expanded local capacity and supported the nation’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

With new offices opening in Ikorodu, Badagry, and Ibadan, White Consult is extending its footprint to underserved communities in Lagos and Western Nigeria, bringing affordable solar power closer to rural and peri-urban dwellers.

“Our mission has always been about empowerment and nation building,” Anofi added. “Every home we power and every youth we train brings us closer to a future where no Nigerian is left in the dark.”

As the firm marks over a decade of impact, its vision remains clear to provide sustainable power solutions that promote equity, opportunity, and economic growth.

In the words of its founder, “Powering lives is not just business, it’s nation building.”