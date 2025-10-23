Firm pledges partnership to provide affordable student accommodation in AAU

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The management of Buglex Homes, an estate development company, has expressed readiness to partner with Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, to support the institution’s plan to provide affordable housing through the proposed Students’ Village project.

The company made the pledge during a congratulatory visit to the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eunice Omonzejie.

Prof. Omonzejie had earlier unveiled the university’s vision to develop a Students’ Village within the school environment and called for private sector collaboration to make AAU a model for modern campus living in Nigeria.

The Buglex Homes delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Akarue, commended Prof. Omonzejie’s student-centered leadership and commitment to improving student welfare.

Akarue announced the company’s plan to develop a large-scale student housing estate within the university community to help address rising accommodation costs.

He also disclosed that the firm would sponsor two weeks of free transportation for students during examination periods as part of its contribution to student welfare.

To mark the visit, Buglex Homes presented an Award of Honour to the Vice Chancellor, along with branded company gifts including T-shirts, caps, and brochures.

Akarue said, “We are grateful to our new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie, for her warmth and openness to partnership. Her dedication to educational excellence and student development makes her the right leader to drive AAU’s transformation. We look forward to a productive collaboration to deliver affordable housing solutions for students.”