Firm moves to strengthen governance, eyes Africa expansion

Smartcomply Technology Solution Limited, known as Smartcomply Secure, has concluded plans to tighten governance and delivery for customers as well as support planned expansion into Francophone West Africa and East Africa.

The firm said this while rebranding to Seequre, which would enable it to operate as a focused, standalone entity with its own executive leadership and roadmap.

The new leadership team of Seequre includes Daniel Obot, Efe Ohwonigho and Adetayo Adetokun. Together, they will steer delivery, partnerships, and product direction across Nigeria and priority African markets, while maintaining continuity for existing customers.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Daniel Obot, said: “Today is about clarity and focus. Evolving into a standalone business lets us ship like an enterprise platform; with stricter governance, reliable delivery, and deeper integration into the stacks our customers already run. With v2.5 live and a November spotlight on SmartGuard endpoint security, we’re aligning compliance and defence in a way that helps large teams move faster with confidence.”

CEO, Smartcomply, Gbemisola Osunrinde, said: “This evolution creates a sharper lane for Seequre (formerly Smartcomply Secure) to serve enterprises that want fewer tools and faster outcomes. By aligning leadership, roadmap and brand, we are better positioned to support customers across Nigeria today and into Francophone West Africa and East Africa. In the coming weeks, we will share additional updates on product, partnerships and regional execution that advance our bold vision for the businesses we serve.”