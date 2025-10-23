Firm launches coastal property to promote infrastructure boom

EmRoyal Assets, has unveiled Atlantic View and Ocean Breeze, to position the new development as the premier investment frontier in Lagos. Part of its business strategies is create direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and its location along the route of the massive Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

This is also in line with the CEO’s vision that calls to leveraging on this infrastructural development to trigger exponential capital appreciation for investors.

According to the CEO, EmRoyal, Emmanuel Femil, “Investing here is front-running the infrastructural boom, the highway will unlock significant economic activity and improve connectivity, directly boosting property values”.

“Beyond the infrastructure, the estate offers the highly coveted natural scarcity of true beachfront land. The proximity to the ocean makes it ideal for the lucrative short-let luxury market, promising high, consistent rental yields for investors looking to develop villas or apartments.

For those focused on long-term wealth, the combined scarcity and infrastructure gains make the property an apex for land banking”.

EmRoyal Assets, with legal support from Abimbola & Abimbola (Opada Chambers), has emphasized legal and financial security, guaranteeing a clean, verifiable title to eliminate a major risk in the Nigerian real estate sector.

The launch event not only celebrated a new development but affirmed Mr. Emmanuel Femi’s reputation for foresight. With plots moving swiftly following the initial exclusive sale, Atlantic View and Ocean Breeze is cemented as the newest and most strategic address for smart money looking to build a financial legacy in Lagos.