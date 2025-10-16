Firm launches 202 hectare-Àdàbà Farm & Resort coconut plantatiom

By Kingsley Adegboye

In a bold move to reshape Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, Kazfield Integrated Services Ltd, has launched Àdàbà Farm and Resort, a sprawling 202 hectare-coconut plantation in Owode, Ogun State.

This ambitious project directly tackles Nigeria’s embarrassing $9,495,210 annual expenditure on coconut imports, primarily sourced from neighboring Ghana and Ivory Coast, positioning the nation to capture a slice of the booming global market and deliver extraordinary long-term returns to investors.

According to a statement Kazfield Integrated Services Ltd, Nigeria, currently ranked 19th among global coconut suppliers, lags far behind top producers Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Brazil, which dominate with vast plantations and efficient supply chains.

The statement added that despite favourable tropical climates, domestic production falls short, forcing reliance on imports to meet rising demand for coconut products. Adaba Farm changes that narrative by leveraging sustainable, high-yield farming techniques to produce premium coconuts for export and local markets.

The company which asked “Why coconuts?”, said the global coconut market is exploding, valued at $14.18 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to $33.71 billion by 2034, driven by a compound annual growth rate fueled by health-conscious consumers worldwide.

“Coconut water, a natural electrolyte powerhouse, serves as an ideal rehydration solution for athletes and everyday wellness enthusiasts, while virgin coconut oil and derivatives boost immunity, support heart health, and enhance skincare. This superfood trend, amplified by post-pandemic health awareness, underscores the untapped opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog competitors and generate billions in forex earnings.

“Àdàbà Farm and Resort integrates advanced agronomy, including drought-resistant hybrid varieties, precision irrigation, and organic pest management, to ensure bountiful harvests across its 500 acres. The project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Ogun State, empower rural communities through training programs, and stimulate ancillary industries like processing and logistics. By slashing import bills and boosting exports, it aligns with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, enhancing food security, reducing trade deficits, and contributing significantly to GDP growth.

“For investors, Àdàbà offers a groundbreaking farmland ownership model with guaranteed annual yields of N6 million to N12 million per acre for up to 50 years. Backed by insurance against climate risks and expert oversight, this inflation-hedged opportunity provides stable passive income in a volatile economy, far outpacing traditional investments.

“This initiative is more than a farm; it’s a catalyst for economic sovereignty,” declared Dr. Kazeem Yekinni, CEO of Kazfield Integrated Services Ltd. “By harnessing the coconut market’s explosive growth—from $14.18 billion today to $33.71 billion by 2034—Àdàbà Farm will position Nigeria as Africa’s coconut hub, fostering wealth creation and sustainable development for generations.

“Kazfield invites visionary investors, institutions, and partners to join this transformative venture. Early participants will benefit from priority allocations and tailored financing options,” the company stated.