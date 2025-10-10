Fire guts Oba market as council chairman explains cause

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—A late-night fire on Wednesday gutted part of the Oba Market in Benin City, even as reconstruction work on the facility is still ongoing. The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, attributed the incident to a solar panel malfunction.

This is the second time in five years that the popular market has been affected by fire.

Eyewitnesses said they were in their shops opposite the market when they noticed smoke coming from a section where reconstruction work was ongoing. They immediately mobilized, along with local vigilantes, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oba Market Police Station led his men to the scene. The DPO reportedly alerted the fire service, which joined civilians in battling the flames for about three hours before the fire was contained.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the scene, Engr. Iduseri confirmed that only one shop was affected. He praised the swift response of firefighters and security personnel, which prevented the fire from spreading.

He said, “We learnt that a solar panel caused the fire. We will suspend further installation of solar panels and conduct a thorough inspection of all electrical connections in the market to prevent future incidents.

“I also want to assure the affected trader that we will support them to return to business. Thankfully, no lives were lost, and the damage was minimal. The Oredo Local Government was fully on ground to prevent any case of looting.”