Finance Minister Edun didn’t collapse, travelled alone to London — Source

Wale Edun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Amid growing concerns over the health of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Vanguard can confirm that he has travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment, with the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

A source close to the minister revealed that Mr. Edun spoke directly with President Tinubu two days ago and was granted permission to take time off for treatment.

The source dismissed online reports claiming Mr. Edun suffered a stroke and was urgently flown abroad, describing them as “grossly exaggerated.”

“The latest reports circulating on social media are accurate: two nights ago, he travelled to Lagos on a commercial flight by himself, then flew to the UK on British Airways to consult his doctors,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter.

“He did not suffer a stroke. He simply felt unwell during a meeting in his office and has gone for treatment. I don’t know the specific hospital in the UK, but his condition is not severe – he travelled alone on commercial flights to both Lagos and London.”

When asked about the cause of the ailment, the source clarified: “It was not a serious problem. He didn’t collapse or suffer a stroke – he just suddenly felt unwell.”

On the duration of his stay, the source noted: “Only the doctors and the minister himself can determine that.”

The source also dismissed rumours that President Tinubu is considering replacing Mr. Edun due to his indisposition, stating: “Such discussions have not arisen. The Minister of State for Finance can handle his duties in the interim.

He has a dedicated Minister of State to manage responsibilities. If a replacement were needed, it would likely come from within the current cabinet. But for now, the Minister of State is fully equipped to step in.”

The source added that any consideration of a replacement would only arise if Mr. Edun’s treatment extends significantly.

“He received the president’s approval to take some days off for treatment, so replacement talks are premature. If he overstays, the Minister of State or another finance-oriented minister could act on his behalf. But currently, he has the green light to recover and return.”

The source concluded: “Mr. Edun spoke with President Tinubu just before departing, and the president personally approved his leave, urging him to prioritise his health.”