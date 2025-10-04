Filmhouse group partners AFFF to strengthen African film industry

Filmhouse Group, West Africa’s largest entertainment provider, partnered with the Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF) 2025, a three-day summit that took place in Lagos from the 16th –18th September 2025. The partnership aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration between African filmmakers, financiers, and industry stakeholders, providing a platform to explore opportunities, share insights, and strengthen the African film ecosystem.



Ahead of the main summit, on Monday, 15 September, Filmhouse Group sponsored the Africa Film Finance Forum 2025 Pre-Cocktail Event in collaboration with British Council. This was a networking session that brought together filmmakers, investors, and cultural leaders. The event provided a space for meaningful conversations and connections, reinforcing commitment to nurturing collaboration and growth within Africa’s creative economy.



The 2025 edition of the Africa Film Finance Forum was guided by the central theme: “Pan-African Film Economy: Building a $20 Billion Industry for 1.4 Billion People.” The summit brought together filmmakers, investors, distributors, and cultural leaders to explore practical frameworks that can unlock Africa’s creative potential. Over the course of the three-day event, Filmhouse Group took an active role in ensuring that African voices are amplified and positioned for global engagement.



As part of the program, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment, participated in a key roundtable session titled ‘From Vision to Viability: What Financiers Need, What Filmmakers Must Deliver.’



Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group, said: “This partnership represents an important investment in Africa’s creative sector. By collaborating with the Africa Film Finance Forum, we are helping to open new avenues for funding, distribution, and collaboration that will benefit filmmakers and audiences across the continent.”



Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, added: “At FilmOne Entertainment, we are committed to championing African storytelling and creating opportunities that amplify our filmmakers on a global scale. Partnering with the British Council at the African Film Finance Forum gives us the platform to connect local talent with investors and industry leaders to build a thriving Pan-African film economy.”



Mary Ephraim-Egbas, Convener of the Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF), commented:

“Africa’s film economy sits at a defining crossroads. For too long, our stories have carried immense cultural weight but lacked the financial frameworks to unlock their full potential. What we are doing at AFFF is deliberately designing those frameworks aligning creativity with capital, and storytelling with strategy. The partnership with Filmhouse Group reflects exactly the kind of synergy Africa needs: an industry leader with proven capacity joining forces with a platform that bridges filmmakers and financiers. Together, we are charting a path toward a $20 billion Pan-African film economy one that is globally competitive, structurally sustainable, and deeply reflective of the aspirations of 1.4 billion Africans.”



The African Film Finance Forum 2025 was a landmark event, with discussions exploring funding models, distribution strategies, and cross-border collaborations. Filmhouse Group’s participation highlights the importance of partnerships in building a Pan-African film ecosystem capable of generating both cultural and economic impact.