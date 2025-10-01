FIFA U-20WC: Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia – date, time and where to watch

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will be desperate to bounce back when they face Saudi Arabia in their second group game of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday, October 3.

Nigeria’s Rough Start Against Norway

The seven-time U-20 AFCON champions, who were runners-up at the World Cup on two occasions, came into the tournament as one of Africa’s brightest hopes.

However, they stumbled in their opening match, falling 1-0 to Norway courtesy of a goal from Rasmus Haaland Jr.

Coach Zubair Confident in Team’s Response

The defeat leaves coach Aliyu Zubair’s men in a must-win situation as they look to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Zubair insists his players have shaken off the disappointment of the first game and are fully focused on the clash against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Also Under Pressure

Their opponents, Saudi Arabia, are also in a tight spot after suffering a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their opener, making the fixture a do-or-die battle for both sides.

Match Details: Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria

Fixture: Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria (FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage)

Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria (FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage) Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Kick-off: 12:00 AM (Nigerian Time)

12:00 AM (Nigerian Time) Where to Watch: DSTV (SuperSport), StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA+, and beIN SPORTS

