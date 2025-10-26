FIFA U-17WWC: Full list of round of 16 fixtures

The knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is set, with thrilling fixtures scheduled to take place in Morocco as the tournament enters the Round of 16.

Among the standout fixtures, Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Italy at the Stade Olympique de Rabat on Tuesday, October 28, at 8:00 PM, in what promises to be a highly competitive encounter. Nigeria will be looking to build on their strong group-stage performances and continue their quest for a maiden world title.

Host nation Morocco will take on South Korea the same evening at 8:00 PM, at the Mohammed VI Football Academy Pitch 2 in Sale, with local fans expected to turn out in large numbers to cheer their team.

Earlier in the day, Brazil will lock horns with China PR, and the United States will battle the Netherlands, both kicking off at 4:30 PM in Sale.

The action continues on Wednesday, October 29, with another round of heavyweight clashes. Mexico face Paraguay at 4:30 PM, while reigning champions Spain take on France in a much-anticipated European showdown at the same time and venue.

Later that night, Canada will meet Zambia at 8:00 PM, and Japan—one of the tournament favorites—will square off against Colombia to wrap up the Round of 16 fixtures.

All matches will take place across venues in Rabat and Sale, Morocco, with fans able to follow the games live on global sports networks and FIFA digital platforms.

As the tournament progresses, the stakes get higher; with every team now just four wins away from lifting the coveted U-17 Women’s World Cup trophy.

Full Round of 16 Fixtures

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Brazil U17 vs China PR U17 – 4:30 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy Pitch 3, Sale)

United States U17 vs Netherlands U17 – 4:30 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy, Sale)

Italy U17 vs Nigeria U17 – 8:00 PM (Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat)

South Korea U17 vs Morocco U17 – 8:00 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy Pitch 2, Sale)

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Mexico U17 vs Paraguay U17 – 4:30 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy Pitch 3, Sale)

Spain U17 vs France U17 – 4:30 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy, Sale)

Canada U17 vs Zambia U17 – 8:00 PM (Mohammed VI Football Academy, Sale)

Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 – 8:00 PM (Venue TBC)

Vanguard News