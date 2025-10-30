FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Full list of quarter-final fixtures as eight countries qualify

The quarter-final pairings for the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco have now been confirmed, following the completion of Wednesday’s Round of 16 matches.

Canada booked their place in the last eight after a commanding 6–0 victory over Zambia.

Japan also advanced in dominant fashion, defeating Colombia 4–0, while Mexico sealed a 1–0 win against Paraguay.

France claimed their ticket to the quarter-finals after edging Spain 5–4 on penalties, following a goalless draw in regular time.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played this Saturday and Sunday.

However, no African nation progressed to the last eight, after Nigeria, Morocco, and Zambia were all eliminated in the Round of 16.

Full Quarter-final Fixtures: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Brazil vs Canada

North Korea vs Japan

France vs Netherlands

Mexico vs Italy

