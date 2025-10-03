FIFA appoints Amaju Pinnick Deputy Chair of men’s national team competitions c’ttee

Amaju Pinnick

Former Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed as the Deputy Chairperson of FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee.

The committee is chaired by Paraguay’s Robert Harrison. Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Khalifa Al Thani serves as FIFA Council Delegate to oversee all FIFA men’s tournaments.

The tournaments are the FIFA World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, FIFA Futsal World Cup, and the FIFA Arab Cup.

His new role is expected to influence key decisions around tournament hosting rights, competitions format, and continental representation quotas, potentially reshaping opportunities for African nations on the world stage.

Other members of the FIFA Men’s National Team Committee are Robert Harrison (Paraguay) Chairperson; Julio Avellar (Brazil); Mark Bullingham (England); Jihad El Chohof (Lebanon); Abdoulaye Fall (Senegal); Wayne Forde (Guyana);

Othersd are Hussein Jenayah (Tunisia); Danny Jordaan (South Africa); Song Kai (China); Marian Kustic (Croatia); Osaei Maroto (Costa Rica); David Mujiri (Georgia); Luciano Nakis (Argentina); Paul Phillipp (Luxembourg); Pedro Proenca ((Portugal); Mehdi Taj (IR Iran); Giles Tavergeux (New Zealand); and Quac Tuan Tran (Vietnam).

Vanguard News